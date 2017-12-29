More East Sussex convictions in police crackdown on drink-driving

More than 170 motorists have been arrested as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink- and drug-drivers which runs from December 1 until January 1 inclusive.

Among those convicted in court in the past few days, bringing the number of convictions so far this month to 23, was Paul Smith, 53, unemployed, of Medway, Crowborough.

He was arrested in Mill Lane, Crowborough, on December 5 and charged with driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 21, he was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Also convicted was Paul Macken, 54, a manager, of Horney Common, Uckfield.

He was arrested on the A22 at Nutley on December 11 and charged with driving with 71 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 28, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £620 fine, £85 costs and a £62 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink- or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.