More rock falls at Birling Gap

Following further minor rock falls over the weekend, the steps at Birling Gap remain closed.

A Wealden District Council spokesperson said, “There is no access to the beach from Birling Gap.

Birling Gap cliff fall SUS-180813-113243001

“Regular cliff inspections will continue. The steps will remain closed until further notice.

“The cliffs remain in a fragile state. Falls over the weekend have begun to cover the lower steps on the staircase.

“There have also be further small falls on the western side of the cliffs.

“We remind everyone about the importance of staying away from the cliff edge and the foot of the cliffs along the Seven Sisters at all times.

“There are a number other great places to access the seaside along coast in Wealden including Cuckmere Haven and Pevensey Bay.”

Read our previous stories about cliff falls at Birling Gap this summer here and here