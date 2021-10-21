More than 100 sheep stranded near Hailsham due to flood water

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said it is working with crews from Kent and West Sussex to rescue the sheep in Michelham Priory Road in Upper Dicker today (Thursday, October 21).

The service said, “Over 100 sheep are stranded because of flood water. We were called at 12.07pm to attend this and all are still in attendance including Sussex Police.”

More as we get it.

Sheep stranded in Hailsham. Photo from Lewis Isted. SUS-211021-170246001

Sheep stranded in Hailsham. Photo from Lewis Isted. SUS-211021-170307001