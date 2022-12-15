More than £73k raised at gala for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne

Local businesses and supporters of St Wilfrid's Hospice have helped raise more than £73k at the charity's Christmas Gala.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Christmas Gala at the Winter Gardens

It was a wonderful night on Friday December 2, when more than450 guests attended the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Christmas Gala at the Winter Garden.

The night, which was cancelled last year with days to go because of the pandemic, proved a huge success with over £73,500 being raised.

The guests enjoyed a delicious three-course dinner and partied into the early hours thanks to music from local band, The Big Kahuna.

Fundraising Manager, Sarah Marsh, said: ‘The organisation of such an event was a huge team effort and it was fantastic to see if all come together on the night.

"Our guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves and were so generous, donating via a raffle, tombola and not one, but two auctions.

"It was amazing to see everyone having such fun, but it was really powerful too, to hear from Kerry Knight whose moving message about the care her husband received at St Wilfrid’s really helped the guests understand the work of the hospice.

"I would like to thank everyone for attending and for their generous donations.”