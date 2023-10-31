BREAKING
More wildflower verges to increase diversity in Crawley

More and more wildflower areas have been created across the town following positive feedback from residents.Crawley Borough Council has now given over 27 grassed areas to wildflowers, with seven more planned to be created.
By Crawley Borough CouncilContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:50 GMT
The council has installed signs at some of the areas so that residents can see that the areas have special designation and that the grass won’t be cut.

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said: “Wildflower verges help to increase biodiversity and provide bees, butterflies and other pollinators with food and shelter throughout the year.

“In addition, these areas will provide a riot of colour in the spring and summer months.”

(l-r) Councillor Bob Noyce with Mark Thompson (Patch Manager) and Jon Dall (Patch Team Leader)(l-r) Councillor Bob Noyce with Mark Thompson (Patch Manager) and Jon Dall (Patch Team Leader)
(l-r) Councillor Bob Noyce with Mark Thompson (Patch Manager) and Jon Dall (Patch Team Leader)

Wildflower verges can be found across the town. Many already have signage but the full list is:

· Bewbush – Bewbush Drive x3, Bewbush Water Gardens, Collins Road, Gemini Close

· Broadfield – Broadfield Drive, Broadwood Rise, Tollgate Hill

· Furnace Green – Furnace Drive, Hawth Avenue

· Gossops Green – Overdene Drive

· Ifield – Dobbins Pond, Friston Walk, Hyde Drive, Ifield Avenue, Ifield Mill Pond

· Langley Green – Ewhurst Wood

· Manor Royal – ‘M’ roundabout

· Northgate – Northgate Avenue, Shaws Road

· Pound Hill – Street Hill, Worth Park

· Southgate – Downland Drive

· Tilgate – Durham Close

· Town centre – Memorial Gardens

· West Green – Anniversary Gardens.

Further wildflower areas are planned in Broadfield, Furnace Green, Southgate and Tilgate.

