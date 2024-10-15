Morgan Sindall hangs up their skates at new Brighton sports development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morgan Sindall Construction has handed over a brand-new wheeled sports area to Brighton & Hove City Council as part of an extended project, Hove Beach Park.

Located at the western end of the development, next to Hove Lagoon, this seafront spot is set to feature dedicated sports spaces for the community, including a 600 metre-squared roller area, a new skate park, and a 150-metre-long BMX pump track. Each element has been designed with all ages and abilities in mind, whether users are rollerblading, skating, or skateboarding.

A new sports hub has also been handed over to BHCC for fit-out works to commence. Inside the complex, locals will be able to enjoy a new café with a terrace, public toilets and changing facilities as well as a new home for the Bowls Club. Once internal works are complete, the park will officially open in spring 2025.

This regeneration of underused green spaces will see the 40,000 metre-squared area restored with new trees and flowers, achieving a biodiversity net gain while creating a finished development that is welcoming to the community

Hove Beach Park

In coordination with the skatepark design specialist Maverick Industries, the new Hove Beach Skate Park features spray concrete to deliver a smooth riding surface while complementing the surrounding natural landscape. The park includes seating and stair sets, a mini-ramp with extension, flatbanks, curved ledges, hubba ledges, and more exciting features for skate-enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, through collaboration with professional pump track designers, Velosolutions, the finished 145m pump track is surfaced with a bespoke smooth asphalt mix, designed to ensure that all wheelbases can roll seamlessly. With tightly spaced rollers and bermed corners, riders can generate speed without pedalling, appealing to cyclists and scooter riders alike. The inclusive design ensures that the track is accessible to beginners, while also offering advanced riders the opportunity to challenge themselves with technical manoeuvres.

The park's lighting, equipped with anti-spill hoods to prevent light from extending beyond the sports areas, will be operational later this year and function between 8am and 10pm. To conserve energy, motion sensors will control the lights, ensuring they are only switched on when the park is in use.

The well-used skatepark at Hove Lagoon has now closed, with the area set to be repurposed for the children’s rides and amusements which are currently located on the grass. This relocation will provide a larger green space for visitors to enjoy.

Pump Track

Guy Hannell, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Southern Home Counties, said: “We’re so proud to celebrate the completion of this skate park, the first of many exciting elements at Hove Beach Park. The team has worked exceptionally hard to bring this project to life, creating an area for the local community to come together and truly enjoy this green space.

“Our collaboration with Brighton and Hove County Council as well as Maverick Industries shines in the finished result, and we can’t wait to see some local skaters enjoy the ramps.”

Councillor Julie Cattell, Lead Member for Major Projects at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “The reaction from the skating, skateboarding and BMX communities to the opening of these superb new UK Government funded facilities has been incredible.

“We have worked with local residents, sports clubs and active networks to make sure we deliver what’s most important to them in the park, and the results look great.

Hove Beach Skate Park

“Hove Beach Park is a key part of our plans to improve leisure facilities across the city for health and wellbeing, and it’s really exciting to see it taking shape.”

Russ Holbert, Director of Maverick Industries, said: “We worked with Ricardo, Liam, and the local skaters to create a park that reflects the needs of the local community. Forming the heart of our design, a comprehensive mix of street features can be sessioned independently or hit up in a run and are accessible from every direction, whether you ride goofy or regular.

“We were mindful to design the facility so that the standing spaces don't interrupt the flow of the park while maintaining its street feel, with ample rolling space to enable younger, less experienced riders can cruise around whilst staying out of the main run of the park.

“Anticipation is off the scale for a skate park in Hove, and we are stoked to be involved with this exciting project.”