Motherhood and music as Bella Hardy plays Shoreham date

Bella Hardy, regarded as the voice of modern folk, plays Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, May 30 at 8pm.

It is the second date on the tour for Bella, BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Singer of the Year 2014, and with no releases this year, she's just relishing the fact that she is out there: “Just to be playing a gig is a great joy for me these days. We have a three-year old. So going on tour is a real privilege at this point in my life! We somehow just make it work. She is with me a little bit and she is at home with her dad for the rest of the time and it is great.”

Perspectives have certainly changed: “I would say that I'm different in everything for becoming a mum. It pretty much changes everything in so many ways, definitely how you arrange your time and how you think of your time. As a self-employed person I think I've always been master of my time and what I do but you have to learn to adapt and just how to plan differently what you do with the space that you have for your activities. It has been a phenomenal change. It's not easy. It's very hard but when you're a creative person and also trying to run a business you are always having to juggle things anyway and then you add a small human into that!”

But certainly Bella is now enjoying performing more: “It's actually very hard to differentiate between what is the cause and what is the effect but I do definitely enjoy touring more than I used to but to what extent that's from becoming a parent or whether it's just becoming more relaxed in yourself, I don't know. I think it's really just about how you learn to deal with things in life. I used to find it really hard being on tour. I would get anxious and I would get very stressed and when I was younger I would get stage fright. Nobody would have known it, I don't suppose but I did get it. For me the whole thing was all about making the music, and going on stage to perform it was the price that you had to pay for being able to stay at home and make music.

“So there was that anxiety but it just isn’t there anymore. Now I really do enjoy so much more the intimacy of playing live and the uniqueness of each show and the magic that you end up with in terms of the interaction with the audience. Every time there is a different feeling. And certainly that apprehension of being on stage is gone completely.

“And I'm writing a lot at the moment which is fabulous but that can be tricky when you have a small human. It is finding the capacity to be creative. It is exhausting, finding the time to let ideas develop in your mind.

“And also coming out of the pandemic, I think that was a real struggle as well. The whole thing was so traumatic for so many people and I think we are still feeling the ripple effects in so many different ways. You think of the young people who are still struggling because of not just missing out of school but all that they missed out on socially. It was a two-year blank and I think we are still seeing the effects. I do think it is still affecting us. It was huge.”