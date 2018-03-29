Motocross bikes stolen in village raid

Police are appealing for witnesses after two motocross bikes and garden tools were stolen in a burglary at a property in South View, Ditchling, between 1am and 7am on Thursday, March 22.

One of the bikes is an orange, white and black KTM85 motocross and the other is a yellow and white RM125 motocross.

A chain saw and a bramble cutter were also stolen from a shed at the property.

PC Matthew Adam said: “The owner is desperate to get the motocross bikes back and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed these being stolen or has any information.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 161 of 22/03.