Motorcyclist, 17, seriously hurt in collision on A22

Police investigating a collision between a silver Chevrolet Spark hatchback car and a black off-road motorbike on the A22 southbound near Woodside, Hailsham, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The crash occurred between 10pm and 10.20pm on Friday, April 27, 200 metres south of the A22’s junction with Coldthorn Lane, and the bike rider, a 17-year-old boy from Hailsham, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment.

Sergeant Richard Hobbs, of the Polegate roads policing unit, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, who may have seen either vehicle shortly before the collision, or who may have dash cam footage that could be of assistance.”

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1358 of 27/04.