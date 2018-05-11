Motorcyclist, 53, killed in collision with car

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger were involved in a fatal collision with a car on the B2110 Gallipot Hill at Hartfield, near Forest Row, shortly after 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday, May 10).

The crash happened outside The Gallipot Inn. Sadly one of those on the motorcycle, a 53-year-old man from Forest Row, died at the scene and the other, a 40-year-old woman also from Forest Row, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

The Ford car involved was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Eastbourne. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Pembury Hospital, Tunbridge Wells.

The B2110 was closed to through traffic until 11pm while emergency services, including a team from the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance, were at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand, or any motorist with relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Grayshott.