Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ditchling collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Ditchling.

The collision, involving a Harley Davidson and a white Citreon Relay van, happened in Folders Lane East, at the junction with the industrial estate at 3.10pm yesterday (August 27).

The collision happened in Folders Lane East, Ditchling. Picture: Google Street View

The motorcyclist – a 61-year-old man from Littlehampton, was taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in Tooting with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition in intensive care, said police.

The van driver – a 56-year-old man from Horsham – was uninjured.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who captured the incident on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Beethoven.

