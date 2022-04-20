Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Herstmonceux collision

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision - which happened at around 8.20pm on Monday, April 18.

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a blue Volkswagen, happened on the A271 Hailsham Road between the junctions with Old Road and Under Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The 48-year-old rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he remains.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant footage of the vehicles in the area is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Jackdaw.

Officers thanked the public for its patience while road closures were in place.