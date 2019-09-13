Motorcyclist who died in collision with Crowborough driver ‘will be greatly missed’

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who tragically died in a collision.

Philip Ostheimer, 66, from Sevenoaks in Kent, was riding a Triumph Tiger Sport when he hit a deer at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, August 27, on the B2026 Hartfield Road, Cowden.

Philip Ostheimer tragically died in the collision. Picture: Sussex Police

This caused him to fall from his vehicle into the path of an oncoming Land Rover Defender, resulting in fatal injuries.

The Land Rover driver, a 34-year-old man from Crowborough, was uninjured.

Philip’s family have since issued photographs and the following tribute to him: “Our dad recently retired after nearly 40 years working as a fitter. He had a love for both riding and watching motorbikes, and had ridden through many parts of Europe with friends over the recent years.

“Dad was a hard-working, dedicated and proud husband and father who could put his hand to anything, known by many as Mr Fix-It.

Philip Ostheimer. Picture: Sussex Police

“He was always happy to help and was well known for his energetic character and witty sense of humour. He loved the outdoors, exploring the country with Mum in their caravan, and he especially loved a sandy beach in a hot country.

“This year our parents celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary which came just a few weeks after the birth of their first grandchild, who dad absolutely adored.

“We will ensure that Connor knows what a kind and loving grandad he had and will of course tell him all those ‘dad jokes’ we listened to over the years.

“Our dad will be greatly missed by his many friends and family, but our memories of him will never be forgotten.

“He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife, two children, a four-month-old grandson, a sister, and many other close family members and friends.”

Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles being driven in the area beforehand – in particular anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Bursar.