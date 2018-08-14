Motorists told to avoid road as firefighters remove lorry

Motorists are being advised to avoid a road in Lewes this morning (Tuesday, August 14) as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service assists with the safe removal of a lorry.

At 10.39am this morning three appliances were mobilised to Kingston Road, in Lewes, including two crews from Brighton and the Technical Rescue Unit from Lewes.

This followed reports that a lorry had made slight contact with the roof of a property in that road, causing minor damage. No-one has been injured.

Brighton crews have now left the scene, but the Technical Rescue Unit is still on hand to ensure the vehicle exits the road safely.

This crew is expected to remain there until after midday.