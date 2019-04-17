MP condemns drastic reduction in Seaford affordable homes as ‘unacceptable’

Seaford’s MP Maria Caulfield has criticised the move to drastically reduce the number of affordable homes at the town’s proposed development on the former Newlands School site.

Bellway Homes was given outline consent in September 2017 for a total of 183 homes, including 40 per cent affordable housing. That would provide 70 affordable units for rent or shared ownership for local residents.

But now the developers have submitted a new detailed application setting out their case that the scheme can only remain viable if the affordable housing provision is reduced from 40 per cent to eight per cent. That is 14 units out of the total 183.

Ms Caulfield said: “This is unacceptable. The developer would have known the costs of the development with 40 per cent affordable housing before they submitted their original application.

“Residents only supported the development when they felt that some of the housing would go to local people in need of family homes.

“I hope Lewes District Council uphold their original decision as we desperately need affordable housing for local people in the town.”