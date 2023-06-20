The MP was given a tour of the luxury 74-bed care home by Katie Fitches, customer care manager, and Ray Arnold, general manager. Andrew saw how the award-winning Hallmark Care Homes are delivering something very different for the residents who choose to live at Angmering Grange.Angmering Grange has much more of a boutique-hotel feel rather than a more traditional care home. It boasts a cinema, beauty bars, restaurants, landscaped gardens, and even a retro ice cream parlour.The residents’ rooms are spacious and appointed to a high standard with bespoke fittings. The communal areas provide somewhere to read, entertain guests, and enjoy daily activities to support health and well-being.Angmering Grange provides a safe community spanning those who are still independent and active to those who have greater care needs such as dementia.Andrew Griffith MP said: “I was impressed by the facilities Angmering Grange Care Home has to offer. One of the challenges we have as society is the lack of suitable options for people to downsize to whilst still having the space to entertain and enjoy life to the full but in a safe, secure and maintenance free property. In turn this would make more housing available for young people and families without any more building on free field land - something that I have always opposed.”