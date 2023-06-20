The Madehurst South Downs 10k is a popular event with over 300 runners taking part this year. The event also included a 5k run and children’s race so that all ages and abilities could test their stamina and join in the fun.Andrew was happy to don a high-viz jacket on a sweltering Sunday to ensure the runners got safely around the course.This year’s event raised money for Dementia Support which runs Sage House in Tangmere. The charity provides life-changing support services through its bespoke community hub, and extends their support to the families, friends and carers.Find out more or donate at www.dementiasupport.org.ukAndrew Griffith MP said: “I was a hot marshal helping even hotter runners follow the course. I have huge respect for everyone that took part on Sunday and it was great that they all helped to raise vital funds for West Sussex charity Dementia Support.”