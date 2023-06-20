NationalWorldTV
MP helps Madehurst South Downs runners in the heat

Andrew Griffith MP was supporting his constituents in a very different way at the weekend when he volunteered as a marshal for the annual Madehurst 10k run on Sunday morning (June 18).
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

The Madehurst South Downs 10k is a popular event with over 300 runners taking part this year. The event also included a 5k run and children’s race so that all ages and abilities could test their stamina and join in the fun.Andrew was happy to don a high-viz jacket on a sweltering Sunday to ensure the runners got safely around the course.This year’s event raised money for Dementia Support which runs Sage House in Tangmere. The charity provides life-changing support services through its bespoke community hub, and extends their support to the families, friends and carers.Find out more or donate at www.dementiasupport.org.ukAndrew Griffith MP said: “I was a hot marshal helping even hotter runners follow the course. I have huge respect for everyone that took part on Sunday and it was great that they all helped to raise vital funds for West Sussex charity Dementia Support.”

Andrew Griffith MP (centre) pictured with fellow marshals Kent and Jeremy Haworth.Andrew Griffith MP (centre) pictured with fellow marshals Kent and Jeremy Haworth.
Andrew Griffith MP (centre) pictured with fellow marshals Kent and Jeremy Haworth.
Andrew Griffith MP (centre) pictured with fellow marshals Kent and Jeremy Haworth.
