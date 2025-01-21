MP Kieran Mullan catches up with chair of Pevensey Parish Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pevensey MP, Kieran Mullan, spent last Friday with the Chair of Pevensey Parish Council, Peter Lowton, to hear first hand about the council's issues and projects.

His first visit was to The Mint House, Pevensey High Street, a Grade II* listed 16thC timber framed hall with a vivid history and royal connections. The Mint House Trust charity is currently the custodian of the property and is working hard to preserve and restore the building. The charity has successfully bid for grant funds from the Heritage Fund UK and the property is now listed on the Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register. It's aim is to raise funds to buy the property,. restore it and open it as a museum and eco heritage centre. However, parish councillors say, structural movement aggravated by heavy vehicles using the high street of Pevensey and neighbouring Westham village is causing damage to the building, including loss of plaster and ancient wall paintings.

Cllr Lowton talked to Kieran about concerns of fast and heavy traffic which has recently increased through Pevensey village. He said: "Not only are vehicles causing noise and damage to ancient village buildings, they also make road safety along the narrow road very difficult."

Kieran then visited the Pevensey Community Hub, in the Sea Road carpark in Pevensey Bay, which houses the community library, tourism information and hospital car service - all staffed by local volunteers.

There he met Cllr Daniel Brookbank, district councillor for Pevensey Bay, who explained how these important community services moved into shared space last April in what was a former public toilet block in Pevensey public car park. He heard how the block has been converted into a community space but still retains toilets and a ‘changing place’ disabled facility.

Daniel explained that the hub now also provides an important place to meet, share hobbies and signpost to other services. Kieran congratulated Daniel on the MBE he was awarded in this year’s New Year’s Honours List for his work as CEO of East Sussex Vision Support and for his many roles supporting the community.

Following the visit the MP said: “I had a great day in Pevensey getting more in-depth information about the issues impacting both villages and the fantastic work being done to support the community and its heritage. I will be supporting the Mint House Trust and the parish council on the traffic issues impacting the village and historic buildings. Pevensey is a strong and vibrant local community thanks to all those who give their time voluntarily to make it so.”

Cllr Peter Lowton, Chair of Pevensey parish council added “We greatly appreciate the time Kieran gave and his interest in the issues affecting our parish. His support going forward, particularly with regard to traffic issues, will undoubtedly be a great help."