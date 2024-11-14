MP launches petition to Save Bexhill Post Office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Post Office has announced that it is considering closing 115 directly-run Post Offices branches including the Bexhill Post Office in Devonshire Square, which is directly run by the Post Office and provides specialised services which cannot currently be provided at smaller branches.

Bexhill MP, Kieran Mullan, reacted strongly to the news and launched a petition for residents to sign to show their support for keeping the branch open. Commenting Kieran said: “I am firmly opposed to the closure of Bexhill Post Office. I know that it’s loss would have a big impact on the town, its residents and businesses. It would not just impact Bexhill residents, but also those from nearby rural local areas who cannot get the more specialised Post Office services such as passport checking and DVLA licences from the smaller branches.

"The staff of the Bexhill Post Office have years of extensive experience and good relationships with their regular customers. They are highly respected and valued and have made sure that Devonshire Square Post Office is an integral and important part of the Bexhill community. In their manifesto Labour said it would strengthen our Post Office network, not weaken it.”

“Bexhill residents have seen four major banks leave their high streets in the last couple of years. They were promised by those banks that their day-to-day banking needs would be met by their local Post Office. They will now feel that they have been sold a lie if the main Post Office also leaves the high street. I will be asking the Post Office and the Government to reconsider this proposal and I urge residents to support me by signing the petition to Save Bexhill Post Office on my website.”

To support the campaign to Save Bexhill Post Office visit drkieranmullan.org.uk/campaigns/save-bexhill-post-office