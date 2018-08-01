MP’s meet and greet with Jeran Entwistle

Maria Caulfield MP has celebrated the success of local dancer, Jeran Entwistle, following his role in the National Youth Dance Company’s (NYDC) touring performance of Used To Be Blonde.

Jeran Entwistle, formerly a pupil at Priory School in Lewes is currently in his second year with NYDC.

He has been touring the country with NYDC including performances in Newcastle, Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich, and Brighton where he was joined by his local Mrs Caulfield for the final performance of the tour.

The MP for Lewes said: “I was delighted to be able to watch Jeran in the final performance of this tour of NYDC’s Used To Be Blonde.

“It is amazing to see a young person with such talent from the Lewes constituency touring the country doing what he loves.

“Well done to Jeran and all of the other performers for a wonderful show.”

Now in its sixth year, National Youth Dance Company, hosted at Sadler’s Wells, has established a reputation for producing high quality performances with a range of dancers who are shaping the future of dance in this country.

Used To Be Blonde is a new work by NYDC’s guest artistic director Sharon Eyal.

Sharon Eyal is one of the most exciting female choreographers working today and is Sadler’s Wells’ newest Associate Artist.

This new commission contains Eyal’s signature style, conveying extreme emotions through movement.

This unique choreographic approach is set to produce a mesmerising experience, pushing the dancers to their limits.