MP visits care home to support tackling loneliness

Wealden MP Nus Ghani visited Woodlands Care Home in Crowborough to join in with ‘loneliness and isolation day’ activities.

The activities included hand massages, live music, entertainment and an ‘Alive and Active Fun Exercise’ session. They demonstrated the care home’s programme for bringing residents together, and Ms Ghani joined in to see first-hand the positive impact such activities can have.

Loneliness has been a key focus of the MP since she was first elected. In Parliament, she chaired the All Party Parliamentary Group on Ageing and Older People, where tackling loneliness was a primary goal.

Ms Ghani has also welcomed recent further Government investment into local projects to tackle social isolation, as well as backing and attending Great Get Together events, carrying on Jo Cox MP’s legacy of bringing people together.

The Wealden MP said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Woodlands Care Home, meeting the residents, staff and members of the local community who provide such a wonderful service.

“Tackling loneliness and reducing isolation is more important now than ever before, and I’m delighted to see Woodlands Care Home running creative initiatives to bring people together and fight social exclusion.

“I’ve campaigned hard on tackling loneliness since I was first elected, including chairing groups in Parliament focussed on bringing people together. The recent news of a further £20 million to be invested by the Government was very welcome.

“We have a real spirit of togetherness in Wealden and the hard work of community groups like Woodlands will go a long way to ensuring no-one feels left out.”

Tracy Evans, Woodlands Chief Executive, said: “We know that one million older people in the UK can go for a whole month without speaking to a friend, neighbour or family member. Social isolation is a problem local communities can help to tackle.

“Sussex Housing and Care’s campaign to reduce loneliness and isolation saw older people visit our care homes to spend time with our friendly residents and staff whilst enjoying some fresh, home cooked food and activities. Thanks to Nus Ghani MP for her support towards our initiative.”