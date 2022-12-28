Kingsland House Christmas party was in full swing with Bucks Fizz, carol singing, games and festive foods prepared by the home’s chef, David Cripps.
Lead Activities Coordinator, Donna Guyver, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we were so surprised and excited when Mr & Mrs Claus made an unexpected visit ! They visited every single one of our residents to give them their personalized Christmas presents. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely our favourite time of year.”