Much-loved Lewes coffee shop to close

Amongst a plethora of new coffee shops, one little one in Lewes always stood out.

Robsons on School Hill had been run by Mark Robson since September 1997. Mark has only just closed the business, much to the concern of scores of Lewes families who have expressed their sadness on social media sites.

The little shop with its attractive bay windows front and back and pretty garden stood almost alone in the town with its huge variety of offerings. People popped in for a hearty cooked breakfast or croissant, homemade scones, cakes and lunches, sandwiches and salads.

Robsons was, in its way, almost an 'old fashioned' type of tea shop with its emphasis on individual table service - you sat down and someone took your order, delivering it to your table, unlike some modern coffee shops where customers must order at the counter.

But Mark said: "That was the problem really. The costs were rising, particularly the cost of staff who were on duty all day. They stayed along time with us, most for a number of years (one for 17, another for seven) and customers became their friends - and mine. It became very labour intensive. It was sad to have to make this decision but it became necessary. The banks in Lewes are closing and so many coffeeshops have opened up such as Gails and the Cornish Bakery. There are lots more too."

Mark owns a long lease on the property and hopes the shop can retain its atmosphere and purpose. He said: "We've had interest from potential operators so I do hope we can remain in Lewes."

On Tripadvisor former customers were full of praise. "This is an oasis of calm," "a breath of fresh air" and "Lewes has lots of cafes but this stands out."

He will be missed.

Mark lives in Alflriston where his wife, Caroline runs a successful dog day-care businesses.

