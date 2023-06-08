Much-needed funding keeps wheels turning for Chichester charity

Disabled and older people across Chichester have been celebrating after a £1,500 donation from Tesco helped towards keeping their much-needed transport charity on the road.

Contact 88 provides year-round shopping trips and outings that bring people together, with the aim of relieving the threat of loneliness and isolation for elderly and disabled people.

The charity benefits 300 people in and around Chichester who are aged 60-plus, helping them maintain a social life that improves their health and wellbeing.

However, running costs for the essential charity are expensive, with the price of insuring their minibuses increasing each year.

So the volunteers applied to Tesco's Community Grants scheme, which awards funds to community organisations that make a positive difference to their communities, with £500, £1,000 and £1,500 available.

Contact 88 received the maximum grant, enabling it to insure its minibuses for the next 12 months.

Nigel Smith, Contact 88 trustee with responsibility for fundraising, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Tesco for this funding.

“The service we provide offers older people all-year-round shopping trips and outings, as well asactivities for those of retirement age and or who are disabled.

“We are run entirely by volunteer drivers and assistants, plus one very necessary part-time office manager who coordinates our busy schedule and maintains that important personal telephone contact with our many loyal passengers and client groups.

“We rely on grants and donations to maintain this programme of outings and activities, so funding like this from Tesco is essential for keeping a charity like ours going.”

The Tesco Community Grants scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many community projects and good causes.

It is open to registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, with all eligible organisations able to apply for funds now.

Karen Jelfs-Smith, Community Champion at the Chichester Extra store, said: “So many Chichester people rely on the services that Contact 88 provides.

“Without those services, lives would be badly affected, so I’m really pleased that we were able to make a donation that keeps those essential wheels turning.

“The Tesco Community Grants scheme has already given out a number of donations to Chichester organisations, and I’d urge any others that feel they could benefit to apply now.”

The scheme is open to registered charities and not-for-profit organisations. To apply, visit tescocommunitygrants.org.uk/