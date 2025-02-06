Multi-million-pound regeneration scheme in Broadbridge Heath approved

West Sussex County Council’s plans for a multi-million-pound retail-led regeneration scheme in Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, were approved by Horsham District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (4 February).

The plans for the former Broadbridge Heath Depot will bring an under-utilised, vacant brownfield site back into use to deliver a selection of new and exciting brands to the area – including a discount food retailer.

The proposals will create around 154 new jobs for local people and provide new facilities for the community.

The plans were granted conditional approval last year and deferred to allow for further improvements to the accessibility of the site for pedestrians and cyclists, which have since been agreed.

The County Council will now redevelop the site that was identified as being surplus to requirements back in 2018, to deliver a new commercial and retail space that will expand and complement existing nearby shops.

The site and its surroundings are identified in Horsham District Council’s Local Plan (2015) as a strategic opportunity site, seeking to deliver a successful out of town retail location whilst cultivating a sense of place.

As well as offering residents a more attractive and strong retail offer in the area, the proposals will also feature accessible transport links for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as parking on the site.

Cllr Jeremy Hunt, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Finance and Property said: “This is an exciting regeneration scheme in Broadbridge Heath that offers plenty of benefits to the Horsham area and West Sussex. This opportunity will not only deliver a new, attractive, and strong retail offer in the area, but it will also create jobs for the community and support the local economy, in line with the priorities in Our Council Plan.

“Our plans will see the transformation of a large, vacant brownfield site, that until recently served as a West Sussex County Council highways depot. Our proposals will unlock the site’s potential as a new retail development, with the aim of reinforcing the role of the Broadbridge Heath Quadrant as a successful out of town retail location. This approval follows careful planning and engagement to deliver a well-designed, sustainable, scheme which will create numerous benefits.”