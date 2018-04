A multi-vehicle collision on a busy Newhaven road has forced it to close for some time this afternoon.

The three vehicle crash happened at about 3pm outside Kwik Fit on the A259 Brighton Road, according to police.

Police and paramedics are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

Police say the extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Westbound traffic is reportedly queueing into Seaford.

No further information is available at this time.