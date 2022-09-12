Edit Account-Sign Out
Multi-vehicle collision in Worthing

Three vehicles have been involved in a collision in Worthing.

By Sam Morton and Frankie Elliott
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:09 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:24 pm

According to Sussex Police, officers attended the A27 at Sompting around 8.15am today (Monday, September 12).

No injuries were reported after the three-vehicle collision, police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: “The road was blocked while recovery of the vehicles was arranged but has since been cleared.”

The incident was said to have taken place at the A27 Eastbound, near Church Lane, and before the Sompting traffic lights.

The incident was said to have taken place near Church Lane and before the Sompting traffic lights.

