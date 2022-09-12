According to Sussex Police, officers attended the A27 at Sompting around 8.15am today (Monday, September 12).

No injuries were reported after the three-vehicle collision, police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: “The road was blocked while recovery of the vehicles was arranged but has since been cleared.”

The incident was said to have taken place at the A27 Eastbound, near Church Lane, and before the Sompting traffic lights.

