Multiple firefighters were called to the scene at a wildfire in East Sussex on Friday, July 7.

The blaze, which broke out in a field in Markstakes Lane, Chailey was tackled by multiple crews from across Sussex.

Crews tackled the large blaze after reports of the incident at around 1pm that day, with eight fire engines at the scene.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said on Twitter: “At 12.52pm we were called to reports of a wildfire on Marstakes Lane, Chailey.

The blaze, which broke out in a field in Markstakes Lane, Chailey was tackled by multiple crews from across Sussex. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Crews from Lewes, Uckfield, Preston Circus and colleges from West Sussex are in attendance. Please avoid the area and close windows and doors.”

