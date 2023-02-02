‘Multiple people trapped’ in flats on fire in Bognor Regis

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4.35am this morning (February 2) we were called to reports that multiple people were trapped in flats which were on fire in Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis .

"Three crews attended and firefighters rescued two women and a pet rabbit from a first-floor flat using a ladder, and from a second flat, a family of four including three children were also rescued by ladder. Another woman was rescued through a window of a third ground-floor flat. Five adults also managed to self-rescue from a fourth flat with their three dogs.”