‘Multiple people trapped’ in flats on fire in Bognor Regis

Fire crews have been dealing with flats on fire in Bognor Regis this morning.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 8:03am

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 4.35am this morning (February 2) we were called to reports that multiple people were trapped in flats which were on fire in Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis.

"Three crews attended and firefighters rescued two women and a pet rabbit from a first-floor flat using a ladder, and from a second flat, a family of four including three children were also rescued by ladder. Another woman was rescued through a window of a third ground-floor flat. Five adults also managed to self-rescue from a fourth flat with their three dogs.”

The spokesperson said the ambulance service attended and paramedics assessed 11 people ‘as a precaution’.

They said: “The fire was extinguished and fire investigations will continue today.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service