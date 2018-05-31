Mum’s emotional appeal for missing son, 15, to return

The mother of missing teenager Trent Hutchinson has made a heartfelt appeal for him to come home.

She said: “Trent, just come home. I’m really worried for you.

“You are not in any trouble and I just need to know you are okay and safe. I love you.”

Trent, 15, went missing from his Newhaven home around 9.20pm on Thursday, May 24.

He is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short straight mousy hair. He is left-handed and may be wearing a black waterproof top and black trousers, and carrying a rucksack.

Police think he may be in the Newhaven or Lewes areas and staying with friends.

Officers have stressed that it is important that Trent comes forward so that they be certain he is safe and well. They have also asked that anyone knowing where Trent is or who sees him gets in touch without delay, either by reporting details online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1365 of 24/05.