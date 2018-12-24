Munchkins meet up with Santa

The annual Christmas party for Munchkins Parent, Baby & Toddler group at the Summerhayes Centre in Newhaven was enjoyed by all on December 20.

The group of children then gathered together and walked down to Santa’s grotto in town, an event which was organised by A&N events and Newhaven Town Council.

Toddlers at Munchkins Parent, Baby & Toddler group await their meting with Santa

Here, all the children got to speak to Santa on his sleigh and he gave them a present each.

This was followed by a snowball fight with the man himself.

There were party games with prizes, music and food and lots of chocolate.

We had about 20 children in all.

A private word with Santa

Everyone enjoyed themselves including the grown ups as they joined in the snowball fights too!

Munchkins Parent, Baby & Toddler group are now closed for Christmas but are back on January 10 from 10am to 12pm at the Summerhayes Centre in Newhaven for parents with children under 5.