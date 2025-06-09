Music from the golden years of the 1940s to 60s comes to Eastbourne on the afternoon of Sunday, June 22 at 3pm, courtesy of a big band and singers led by award-winning jazz musician Andy Panayi.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Local jazz fans will be familiar with sax and flute star Andy Panayi, co-promoter at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne and usually seen and heard playing in small ensembles, but they may not know that he also directs and arranges the music for the classic 18-piece big band line-up. As an educator, Andy is passionate about passing on his musical skills to others and works with students of all ages, and the concert on June 22 sees his regular Big Band augmented by a group of Andy's sax students.

“In addition to the instrumental numbers performed by the band, there will be three professional vocalists on hand to interpret classic tunes of the era – songs from the Great American Songbook forever associated with Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, and others.

“Yvonne Lloyd trained in piano, ballet and singing from a young age. Her professional musical career ranges from summer seasons, pantomimes and roles in West End productions including Fiddler On The Roof, Canterbury Tales and Trelawney. She toured Europe performing on stage and TV with the renowned singing group the Stutz Bear Cats, appearing alongside the legendary Toots Thielemans. She also completed a countrywide theatre tour appearing as Rosemary Clooney in The Rat Pack Show. Yvonne enjoys interpreting the songs from the Great American Song Book and has worked in all the major London clubs and hotels. She is currently appearing in a season of jazz lunches at the Langham Hotel in Eastbourne.

“Angie Mills was already highly rated as a jazz singer with her own quintet when she launched her album Too Much in Love To Care in 2000 at Pizza on the Park, subsequently touring with this and her other shows True Love and Other Fairytales and Don’t Talk Just Sing. Pianist Roy Hilton was Angie's musical director throughout this period. Angie joined the Syd Lawrence Orchestra in 2002 as lead singer and stayed with the band for 15 years, touring with them to theatres and concert halls across the UK and Europe, including German TV with the SWR German Radio Big Band. She is now in demand as vocalist with a range of different bands in London and across the south-east.

“Dave Williams is a Brighton-based vocalist specialising in jazz, swing and big band music.

Dave started his music career at school studying trumpet and piano. He has performed in London, New York and Europe as well as hosting live music and jazz sessions in and around Brighton for a number of years. Dave has released two albums and two EPs over the last few years and is currently planning another release later this year.

“The instrumental repertoire of the band for June 22 ranges from classic Benny Goodman, to special arrangements of light classical pieces and a finale featuring all three singers.

“The venue is the function room upstairs at The Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA, where there is a full bar available. Tickets are £15 on the door, with all profits going to The Worshipful Company of Musicians for the encouragement and support of young musicians. Doors open at 2.15pm, and the music starts at 3pm, finishing at around 5.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and always a warm welcome inside.”