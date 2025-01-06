Musical friends showcase their songwriting at Graffham date

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 6th Jan 2025
Hollie Rogers, Daisy Chute and Ed Blunt combine for the Big Bang Love Tour on Saturday, January 11 at The Empire Hall, Graffham, GU28 0QB.

Tickets are available on : www.linktree.com/bigbanglove

Ed said: “Hollie, Daisy and I met in 2022 on a songwriting camp. Since then, we’ve become great friends and musical collaborators. Since we have such a natural camaraderie, we thought we’d transfer it to the stage and book a UK tour to celebrate our friendship, songwriting and the joy of making music together.

“Between us we’ve worked with names like Radiohead, Beth Nielsen Chapman and Judie Tzuke and performed at major festivals including Glastonbury. One of us is also a Grammy winner… but I’m not saying who!

“We are all solo artists in our own right, but for this show we share the stage from start to finish, swapping instruments and sharing stories and songs in the round. There’s a mix of our solo material, some lovely covers and new songs we’ve written as a trio.

“Our show at the Empire Hall, Graffham comes in the middle of the tour. We’ve had such a nice run of shows so far people have commented on how the show is super uplifting, but how it also tells our stories with some heartfelt, vulnerable moments. The crowd reaction has been so nice – a few standing ovations!

“This show is for anyone who likes James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Debbie Harry, Paul Simon… it’s going to be fun!”

