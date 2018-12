Newhaven’s bandstand will be officially launched on Saturday (December 22).

It is still under construction on Denton Island and it is hoped it will become a focus for local events.

On Saturday the Earthquake Drummers will process from the town centre to the island at 2pm.

The bandstand will be the scene of carols and music, with the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band performing a mini-concert at 3pm.