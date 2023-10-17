Musical stroll down memory lane at Eastbourne pub raises cash for hearing charity

Music, song and laughter not only raised the roof at the Hart Pub Eastbourne recently, but it also raised £1,000 for countywide charity East Sussex Hearing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hart Players performed a three night barn storming show called ‘Life’ to sell out crowds.

This stroll down musical memory lane saw the audience enthralled as they shared the highs and lows of life and love in the ‘Swinging Sixties’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tears of sadness and joy were interspersed with some of the greatest anthems of a decade that defined pop music.

The cast and crew of the Hart Players presenting a £1000 cheque to the East Sussex Hearing team.

When the cast closed the show with a high energy rendition of Petula Clark’s Downtown, the floorboards shook and the rafters rattled as everyone was on their feet.

Accepting the donation, East Sussex Hearing’s CEO David Rowan said: “We can’t thank George the director, the cast and crew of the Hart Players enough for all their hard work over the last few months.

"Every penny they’ve raised will continue our charity’s work of helping all those in the county with any form of hearing disability."

He added: “And not only that, they’ve made it such a brilliantly fun and thoroughly entertaining way to raise funds.