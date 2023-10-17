Musical stroll down memory lane at Eastbourne pub raises cash for hearing charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hart Players performed a three night barn storming show called ‘Life’ to sell out crowds.
This stroll down musical memory lane saw the audience enthralled as they shared the highs and lows of life and love in the ‘Swinging Sixties’
Tears of sadness and joy were interspersed with some of the greatest anthems of a decade that defined pop music.
When the cast closed the show with a high energy rendition of Petula Clark’s Downtown, the floorboards shook and the rafters rattled as everyone was on their feet.
Accepting the donation, East Sussex Hearing’s CEO David Rowan said: “We can’t thank George the director, the cast and crew of the Hart Players enough for all their hard work over the last few months.
"Every penny they’ve raised will continue our charity’s work of helping all those in the county with any form of hearing disability."
He added: “And not only that, they’ve made it such a brilliantly fun and thoroughly entertaining way to raise funds.
"To say we applaud them is an understatement.”