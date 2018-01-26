My daughter would love your sparkly shoes, Prince William tells wheelchair girl ...

A little girl had a thrilling encounter on a visit to hospital last week – she spoke to Prince William.

Amy Wheeler’s day to remember occurred at Evalina London Children’s Hospital, which she attends for an annual heart scan.

By coincidence it was the day The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit – and he revealed to her his daughter Charlotte’s love for ‘sparkly things’.

Eight-year-old Amy, who has a hole in her heart, suffers from hypermobility – a weakness in the joints and muscles – and needs a wheelchair to get about. She also has the hair loss condition alopecia.

Prince William was making his way through the sealife-themed ground floor of the building when he stopped to speak to children and their parents.

He bobbed down to chat to Amy and told her that his daughter ‘loves sparkly things’ and would like the pink sparkly shoes she had on. She boldly told him: “No, their mine!”

Amy, of Sherwood Road, Seaford, is a pupil at Cradle Hill Primary School where she was the envy of her friends this week after the royal encounter.

Proud mum Samantha Wheeler shared pictures of the event with the school.

“They thought it was fantastic,” she said. “It’s not something that happens every day – meeting the future King.”

Prince William’s visit to the hospital was to talk to veterans helped by the ‘Step Into Health’ scheme and to mark its national rollout.

Step Into Health is an initiative created by the NHS, in conjunction with The Royal Foundation and Walking With The Wounded, to help people move from the military into the NHS.