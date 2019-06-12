Naked man causes major disturbance at Brighton pier

A naked man running around Brighton Palace Pier caused a major disturbance last night (June 11).

Police, Coastguard, RNLI crews, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene after the man was spotted at around 7.15pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The landmark was shut down after it was reported the man was evading security by jumping on the roofs of buildings at the end of the pier.

Police were called to reports the man had fallen from the pier into the sea.

Emergency services were on scene for hours, with Shoreham Lifeboat reporting being called to a person in the water at around 12.30am.

Sussex Police said in a statement, “Police attended Brighton Pier just before 7.25pm on Tuesday (June 11) to reports of a man jumping into the sea.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-191206-073514001

“Coastguards and ambulance were in attendance and the man was later taken to hospital for medical checks.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were first called to assist at around 8.30pm.

They said, “One young man climbed down from the pier into the lifeboat.”

Video by Eddie Mitchell.