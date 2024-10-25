Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds play Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club

Naomi Bedford (contributed pic)

Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds are the next guests at the Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on November 6 (Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH; £8 cash, pay on the door, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm).

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Naomi Bedford is an English singer working in the folk and country genres. She has made four acclaimed albums, most recently Singing It All Back Home, a collection of Appalachian ballads which was a Guardian Album of the Month in 2019. Her previous albums have featured contributions from UK music legends such as Justin Currie, Andy Summers, Alasdair Roberts and Paul Heaton. She also regularly performs and records with Paul Simmonds, chief songwriter and mandolin player with The Men They Couldn’t Hang.

“Naomi has toured widely throughout the UK and appeared at many prestigious festivals including Glastonbury, Cambridge, Celtic Connections, Sidmouth and Wickham. She has also appeared in session for Mark Radcliffe on Radio 2 and on BBC Radio Scotland.

“The Ramshackle Band are a revolving troupe of musicians that feature guitars, banjos, lap steel, harmonica, bass, percussion and rich harmonies, all of which combine to produce an entrancing folk/country/ceilidh hybrid that is all their own.

“Naomi’s latest album, Strange News Has Come To Town, was released in May 2024 and features regular collaborator Paul Simmonds alongside a full Ramshackle Band for the first time. They are appearing across the UK throughout autumn of 2024.

“Paul Simmonds has been the songwriter and mandolin/guitarist with English folk rock institution The Men They Couldn’t Hang since 1984. He has recorded over 15 albums on major labels, toured the world twice and appeared at most major festivals including supports to David Bowie, Van Morrison and The Pogues. His songs have featured in documentaries, TV shows, adverts, trails and also in academic courses and dissertations.”