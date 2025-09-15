Naomi Foyle is the first guest poet in new Open Mic Poetry season

West Sussex poet, novelist, editor and lecturer in creative writing Naomi Foyle is the first guest poet in the new Open Mic Poetry season at the Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 24.

She will be reading from her latest collection Salt & Snow.

Naomi opens the autumn season of poetry evenings which is set to include a rich vein of new books, including Light Still, Light Turning from the Ruberry Prize winner, Yvonne Baker and the first full collection from Arundel poet Camilla Lambert. Also in the pipeline is the annual Christmas jamboree of jazz, readings and poetry featuring Mike Carey’s Big House band at the ever-popular Festive Jazz Café, earmarked for December 16 in the Guildhall. On National Poetry Day, October 2 at 7pm, the open mic is at Chichester Library for a special celebration with Zoe Mitchell. http://www.sdpf.org.uk/programme/

Organiser Barry Smith said: “Naomi Foyle is a British-Canadian poet, novelist and essayist. Her many poetry publications include The Night Pavilion (Waterloo Press), an Autumn 2008 PBS Recommendation, and Adamantine (Red Hen/Pighog Press, US/UK). She’s also the author of five SF novels, has read her work in the UK, Ireland, Canada, America, Europe and Iraq. She lives in Brighton and teaches creative writing at the University of Chichester. The ground-breaking theatrical adaptation of Astra with puppets and multi-media effects was presented as part of the Chichester Festival.

“Her fourth collection, Salt & Snow, won a warm review in the Guardian, and has inspired two collaborative film-poems. ASTRA, Naomi's theatrical adaptation of her eco-science fantasy quartet The Gaia Chronicles, won the 2022 Brighton Fringe Green Curtain Award. Naomi is the poetry and fiction editor of the journals Critical Muslim and Gramarye.’

Naomi will be reading personal and collective elegies from her recent collection, Salt & Snow, and new work including eco-poems, reflections on Venice, and a tribute to the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.”

After the opening reading when guest poets present their new work, local poets get the chance to share their own poems with a sympathetic audience.

Barry added: “No two open mics are the same – each one is individually distinct and governed by the topics and moods the poets are currently writing about. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious – occasionally very moving and harrowing – the evening is entirely in the hands of those who come along to share the pleasures of poetry.

“We welcome people of all ages, from those just starting to write and wanting to test out reactions to their work to experienced poets with a track record of publication. Alternatively, poetry lovers are equally welcome just to sit back and enjoy the super poetry on offer. We meet on the last Wednesdays of most months at the New Park Centre and are always keen to greet old friends and new faces.”

Open Mic Poetry, Wednesday, September 24, 7.30pm in the Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester.