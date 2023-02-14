National Apprenticeship Week marked at Hastings company

As soon as Jayne set up her information stall, she was immediately inundated with interest and queries from TE team members keen to unleash their full potential.
TE Connectivity, Hastings, is part of a multi-national company and specialises in making connectors and sensors for use in all areas of life including aviation and auto-sports.
Across the TE organisation, they are focussed on helping their staff to develop their skills and to elevate themselves in the workplace.
Apprenticeships are a way to ensure TE develops existing and newly recruited staff to a national standard.
They allow staff to combine work and study by mixing on-the-job training with either distance learning online or in the classroom. Anyone can complete an Apprenticeship at any age and point in their TE career.TE, Hastings, are currently recruiting in a variety of roles as they go through a period of growth. Current roles can be found at careers.te.com