National Apprenticeship Week marked at Hastings company

National Apprenticeship Week (February 6 to 12) was marked at local company, TE Connectivity, with a visit from their talent management specialist, Jayne Campbell.

Pip Duffy, HR Solutions Partner, discussing options with Vjaceslavs Pacijenko.

As soon as Jayne set up her information stall, she was immediately inundated with interest and queries from TE team members keen to unleash their full potential.

TE Connectivity, Hastings, is part of a multi-national company and specialises in making connectors and sensors for use in all areas of life including aviation and auto-sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the TE organisation, they are focussed on helping their staff to develop their skills and to elevate themselves in the workplace.

Apprenticeships are a way to ensure TE develops existing and newly recruited staff to a national standard.