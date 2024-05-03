National Plastics opens new branch in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conveniently located in Unit 8, next to Screwfix, this latest branch will showcase National Plastics wide range of quality plastic building products, from roofline components, doors, and windows to drainage solutions, providing the local trade with a one-stop-shop for all their PVC product needs.

This new and improved branch has been specifically chosen to replace the company’s existing Horsham branch to enable National Plastics to better serve its customers in the region, as Nick Rudin, Branch Manager, explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whilst our Horsham branch was successful and popular with our trade customers, we believed a move to a more central location would allow us to better service a greater number of our customers.

National Plastics opens new Crawley branch

“Our new Crawley branch is in a prime location, which is easily accessible and has parking directly outside. Its improved design and layout means we can both show and stock our extensive range and provide short lead times – with many products available for same day takeaway.

“To welcome trade customers to our new Crawley branch, we’re offering an array of exclusive opening offers, in addition to continuing to provide our industry renowned trade account and all the benefits it brings,” adds Nick.