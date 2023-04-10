During the Easter weekend, more details were released about the Coronation of King Charles III. In this special round-up report we bring you links to all the stories on the Sussex World website. Just click through to the ones that interest you the most.

PROCESSION ROUTE: The route of the coronation procession is set to be much shorter than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The procession route is just 1.3 miles and will see the King taken from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey for the coronation service on May 6. The King, unlike his late mother, will take the same route to and from the Abbey.

You can read the full story here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/read-this/king-charles-coronation-route-announced-changes-and-when-the-procession-will-arrive-at-westminster-abbey-4098159

THE GOLDEN STATE COACH: The Golden State coach has been criticised by members of the Royal Family, like Queen Elizabeth II, for being uncomfortable. The Golden State coach, which has historically been used by all of the UK’s main monarchs and members of The Royal Family, will be used to transport King Charles and Queen Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles III attends at a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But Charles and Camilla have opted for Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the 1.3 mile procession around London as they make their return journey back to the Palace. It was first used by the late Queen at the State Opening of Parliament in 2014.

You can read the full story here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/read-this/king-charles-iii-coronation-his-majesty-and-queen-camilla-opt-for-new-hi-tech-state-coach-for-procession-4098274

CROWING GLORY: Here’s what we know about the items which will be used during the coronation. This includes the crowns and sceptres you will see worn and held by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The regalia consists of two maces, made of silver gilt over oak, dated between 1660 and 1695 and are the ceremonial emblems of authority which are carried before the Sovereign at events such as the State Opening of Parliament. Also carried before the Sovereign on formal occasions is the Sword of State, symbolising Royal authority; a steel blade with a silver-gilt hilt, enclosed in a wooden scabbard which is covered in velvet.

As well as the sword of state, three other swords will be used during the coronation ceremony. These are the Sword of Temporal Justice, signifying the Monarch’s role as head of the Armed Forces, the Sword of Spiritual Justice, signifying the Monarch as Defender of the Faith, and the Sword of Mercy or Curtana, which has a blunted tip, symbolising the Sovereign’s mercy.

You can read all of the details here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/read-this/king-charles-coronation-regalia-including-orbs-swords-and-sceptres-announced-heres-what-they-represent-4098280

THE GUEST LIST:

King Charles III is set to shun tradition to ensure the British public is at the heart of his coronation by inviting hundreds of community heroes to witness the historic moment when he is crowned.

The monarch, who is set to be crowned on May 6, has asked more than 850 community and charity representatives to attend his historic coronation, eight months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died.

More than 450 people who have received the coveted British Empire Medal will be invited to the event next month, which will draw in millions of viewers, as King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey.