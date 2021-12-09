According to the government's official coronavirus data, the coastal village in East Sussex has seen a 126% rise in rate of cases per 100,00 people, rising from 443.5 cases to 1000.05.

After East Blanchington – Ringmer (100%), East Saltdean (91.3%) Bexhill North and Sidley (86.1%), Seaford Eastbourne Road (74.1%) – made up the five areas in East Sussex with the fastest rising infection rates.

Of the 86 neighbourhoods in the East Sussex, the governments statistics show 48 of these areas to have rising Covid infection rates.

Of the 86 neighbourhoods in the East Sussex, the governments statistics show 48 of these areas to have rising Covid infection rates.

Coronavirus infection rates have risen steeply across the UK in the past week, official figures show.

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 2.