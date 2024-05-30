Gen Z are more sun savvy than Gen X, survey reveals
In the findings, more 18 to 24 year olds (53%) than 45 to 54 year olds (30%) and adults aged 55+(25%) agreed that you should wear SPF year-round. Over half (55%) of 45–54-year-olds disagree that you should wear SPF year-round.
In addition to this, 60% of the UK aged 45 to 54 only apply SPF when it’s sunny in comparison to 43% of 18 to 24-year-olds and just over a fifth (21%) of Gen-X tend to agree with medical advice to wear SPF daily in comparison to just a third (32%) of Gen-Z.
Gen-Z wear a higher SPF than Gen-X with 40% wearing SPF50+ daily on their face and body in comparison to only 32% of Gen-X. Also, 70% of Gen-Z seek a tan for confidence and 59% seek a tan to look more attractive. 23% of Gen-Z seek a tan to help with a skin condition in comparison to 13% of Gen-X.
Kimberley Medd, Head of Clinic, Face the Future said: "No matter the weather, the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays are ever present throughout the year, causing damage to the DNA in your skin cells that can result in premature ageing, skin cancer and a host of other skin-related issues. Because of this, it’s important to wear your shield of UV protection every day to protect your skin against the likes of melanoma skin cancer.”
"Gen Z wearing more SPF than Gen X can be attributed to a variety of factors. Gen Z has unparalleled access to information growing up in the digital age, leading to heightened awareness of the long-term effects of sun exposure like skin cancer and premature ageing.
"We also know that they prioritise skincare as a facet of self-care and wellness, influenced by social media's pervasive beauty trends and sentiments from influencers. These factors collectively foster a generation that sees SPF as an essential component of their skincare regime, setting them apart from previous generations like Gen X."
