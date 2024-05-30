Gen Z are more sun savvy than Gen X, survey reveals

Brighton, East Sussex.

The UK’s fastest-growing online beauty retailer, Face the Future, is sharing findings from a YouGov survey of over 2,000 participants – which highlights differing attitudes towards sun safety in the UK regarding Gen Z and Gen X.

In the findings, more ​18 to 24 year ​olds​ (53%)​ than​ 45 to 54 ​year ​olds ​(30%) ​and ​adults​ aged ​55+​(25%) ​agreed​ that​ you should wear SPF year-round. Over half (55%) of 45–54-year-olds disagree that you should wear SPF year-round.

In addition to this, 60% of the UK aged 45 to 54 only apply SPF when it’s sunny in comparison to 43% of 18 to 24-year-olds and just over a fifth (21%) of Gen-X tend to agree with medical advice to wear SPF daily in comparison to just a third (32%) of Gen-Z.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gen-Z wear a higher SPF than Gen-X with 40% wearing SPF50+ daily on their face and body in comparison to only 32% of Gen-X. Also, 70% of Gen-Z seek a tan for confidence and 59% seek a tan to look more attractive. 23% of Gen-Z seek a tan to help with a skin condition in comparison to 13% of Gen-X.

Kimberley Medd, Head of Clinic, Face the Future said: "No matter the weather, the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays are ever present throughout the year, causing damage to the DNA in your skin cells that can result in premature ageing, skin cancer and a host of other skin-related issues. Because of this, it’s important to wear your shield of UV protection every day to protect your skin against the likes of melanoma skin cancer.”

"Gen Z wearing more SPF than Gen X can be attributed to a variety of factors. Gen Z has unparalleled access to information growing up in the digital age, leading to heightened awareness of the long-term effects of sun exposure like skin cancer and premature ageing.