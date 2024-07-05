General Election result 2024: 'New government must listen to and learn from the rural community' CLA President gives statement after result

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:05 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) President Victoria Vyvyan

The Country Land and Business Association is a membership organisation for owners of land, property and businesses in rural England and Wales.

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) President Victoria Vyvyan said: “We congratulate Labour on its election victory. The new government must listen to and learn from the rural community, as farmers and rural business owners can so often provide the solutions to the problems that government faces.

"We will work with Ministers constructively, and perhaps at times robustly, in pursuit of a strong rural economy.

WHITLAND, WALES - JULY 3: Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer (C) stands next to parliamentary candidate for Carmarthenshire, Martha O'Neil (L), and First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething (R), on the final day of campaigning at the West Regwm Farm on July 3, 2024 in Whitland, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)WHITLAND, WALES - JULY 3: Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer (C) stands next to parliamentary candidate for Carmarthenshire, Martha O'Neil (L), and First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething (R), on the final day of campaigning at the West Regwm Farm on July 3, 2024 in Whitland, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
“The new government must hit the ground running. From providing certainty around the farming budget to overhauling the archaic planning system, it needs to go for growth with a robust and ambitious strategy for the countryside.

“The rural economy is 16% less productive than the national average, and closing that gap could add £43bn to UK GVA. With the right support, rural businesses can generate growth, creating good jobs and prosperity for every community.”