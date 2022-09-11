King Charles III: Hundreds gather to hear Proclamation of Accession at West Sussex County Hall
Hundreds of people gathered around the steps of West Sussex County Hall to hear the county’s formal Proclamation of the Accession of the King Charles III today (Sunday, September 11).
The ancient ceremony began at 1pm with an introduction from the Lord Lieutenant, Lady Emma Barnard, the monarch’s personal representative in West Sussex.
Lady Barnard addressed hundreds of people who had travelled from across the county to witness the occasion.
The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mr James Whitmore, then formally read the Proclamation on the steps of County Hall.
Mr Whitmore read: “Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George: We, therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm and members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s privy council and representatives of the realms and territories, aldermen and citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles the Third, by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories, King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God save the King.”
The national anthem was then sung heartily and concluded with three cheers for the King.
Many local dignitaries attended including West Sussex County Council’s Chairman Pete Bradbury, Vice Chairman Sujan Wickremaratchi and Leader Paul Marshall; The local Mayors and Chairs of the District and Borough councils; Sussex Police Deputy Chief Constable David McLaren and Police Commissioner Katy Bourne; West Sussex Chief Fire Officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton; the Bishop of Chichester, Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner; the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, Rt Rev Richard Moth; Resident Judge representative, HH Judge Christine Henson QC; Commanding Officer of Regiments linked to the County, Lt Col David Butt; and West Sussex Members of Parliament.
Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, 8 September 2022, a period of National Mourning has commenced and will continue until the end of the day of the State Funeral.