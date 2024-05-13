M25 reopened following weekend closure due to £317m project

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: In this aerial view a new gantry is installed over the M25 on March 17, 2024 in London, England. The full closure of a section of the M25 between junction 10 and 11 has taken place over the weekend to remove a bridge and install a new gantry. The closure is part of a £317m upgrade, with works expected to be finished by September. It is the first time there has been a scheduled daytime closure of all lanes of the motorway since it opened in 1986. The 117 mile long orbital motorway encircles Greater London and is the busiest in the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The M25 has been reopened over seven hours ahead of schedule following the second full weekend closure as part of a £317m project in Surrey.

National Highways closed the M25 between junctions 9 (A243 Leatherhead) and 10 to allow for the installation of the new eastern gyratory at junction 10 and a large gantry.

The closure had been in place from 9pm on Friday 10 May and had been due to be in place until 6am Monday 13 May. However, due to good progress being made throughout the weekend by the project team it has been reopened ahead of schedule.

The carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction between 10am and 9pm on a weekend. Up to 270,000 vehicles pass through this junction each weekday and is one of the busiest stretches of road in the UK.

These £317m essential works are one of five series of improvements to the M25 taking place this year, as part of the Government’s £24bn Road Investment Strategy (RIS2).

This was the second closure of five scheduled between now and the completion date in Summer 2025.

It allowed for the installation of a new bridge consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.