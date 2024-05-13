M25 reopened following weekend closure due to £317m project
National Highways closed the M25 between junctions 9 (A243 Leatherhead) and 10 to allow for the installation of the new eastern gyratory at junction 10 and a large gantry.
The closure had been in place from 9pm on Friday 10 May and had been due to be in place until 6am Monday 13 May. However, due to good progress being made throughout the weekend by the project team it has been reopened ahead of schedule.
The carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction between 10am and 9pm on a weekend. Up to 270,000 vehicles pass through this junction each weekday and is one of the busiest stretches of road in the UK.
These £317m essential works are one of five series of improvements to the M25 taking place this year, as part of the Government’s £24bn Road Investment Strategy (RIS2).
This was the second closure of five scheduled between now and the completion date in Summer 2025.
It allowed for the installation of a new bridge consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.
The next full weekend closure has not been confirmed but details will be provided in due course.
