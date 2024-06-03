Nigel Farage stands for election and becomes the leader of Reform UK political party - where is he standing?
Nigel Farage said: “We think this election needs a bit of gingering up... we’re in a situation where no one is listening (to major parties).”
"I thought I didn’t have the time to represent a constituency, but I wanted to do my bit… something is happening out there. I’ve had a lot of people asking why I’m not standing.
I felt like I’d let those people down… so I have changed my mind and I will be standing in this election and coming back.”
Nigel Farage says they want Reform UK to be the official opposition and belives ‘Labour has already won the election’.
He’s representing Clacton in Essex, and will be doing an announcement on the Clacton Pier on Tuesday, June 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.