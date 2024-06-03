Nigel Farage stands for election and becomes the leader of Reform UK political party - where is he standing?

DOVER, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK event at the Royal Cinque Ports Yacht Club on May 28, 2024 in Dover, England. The UK general Election will be held on July 4th.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Over 88,000 people watched like on social media platform X as the announcement was made.

Nigel Farage said: “We think this election needs a bit of gingering up... we’re in a situation where no one is listening (to major parties).”

"I thought I didn’t have the time to represent a constituency, but I wanted to do my bit… something is happening out there. I’ve had a lot of people asking why I’m not standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I felt like I’d let those people down… so I have changed my mind and I will be standing in this election and coming back.”

Nigel Farage says they want Reform UK to be the official opposition and belives ‘Labour has already won the election’.