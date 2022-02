Network Rail Kent & Sussex said there are three lines open in Sussex – London to Brighton, London to Bognor and London to Sutton.

The rail company also said there is still major disruption on those routes, including here at Ifield, near Horsham, and say their advice is still to not travel.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex said it would look at where it can run trains again as the storm dies down after 3pm.