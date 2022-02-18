Numerous roads around Mid Sussex have closed due to fallen tress and power cables, as a result of high-speed winds from Storm Eunice.

The A26 at Rose Hill around the Halfway House has closed due to a fallen tree.

The A22 Lewes Road is closed both ways from the B210 to Hammerwood Road due to the highway being blocked.

The B2028 is also partially blocked due to a fallen tree around Vicarage Road.

The A272 is closed because of a fallen tree near Shortbridge Road.