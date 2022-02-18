Numerous roads around Mid Sussex have closed due to fallen tress and power cables, as a result of high-speed winds from Storm Eunice.
The A26 at Rose Hill around the Halfway House has closed due to a fallen tree.
The A22 Lewes Road is closed both ways from the B210 to Hammerwood Road due to the highway being blocked.
The B2028 is also partially blocked due to a fallen tree around Vicarage Road.
The A272 is closed because of a fallen tree near Shortbridge Road.
Fallen tree and fallen power cables havee also been reported on Colwood Lane around B2115 Cuckfield Lane.
Motorists are being urged by the National Highways to ‘take extra care’ and ‘consider if their journey is necessary’.